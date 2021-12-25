Man killed in shooting inside Hopewell residence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are working to find out who shot and killed a man inside a residence early Christmas morning.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired on Davis Lane around 6 a.m. The 911 caller told officials they woke up to an argument and gunfire before immediately leaving the area with their kids.

Right now, police are following several leads to identify the person responsible.

Anyone who may have any information to provide is asked to contact Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284, or Crimesolvers at 804-541-2202.

