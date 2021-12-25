Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Holiday gifts and meals delivered throughout Richmond

Volunteers line the street to give out holiday meals and gifts
Volunteers line the street to give out holiday meals and gifts(none)
By Emily Harrison
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Christmas spirit was not in short supply as several volunteers made their way across Richmond to hand out gifts and meals.

The Life Church RVA set themselves up on Broad & Allen Street, giving away free Christmas meals and gifts. It’s more than a decade-old tradition to give back to those who may not have had any Christmas gifts otherwise.

Rodney Pavie, Executive Pastor of Life Church, said this year was especially important as the pandemic continues to affect millions of people.

“There’s so many people in our community who are hurting and who are in need and we just want to take a moment and do a little bit,” Pavie said. “We can’t do a lot but I always believe what you do for one then you can make a difference.”

Similar scenes could be found across Richmond. Bridging RVA could be found on West Franklin street providing more than 2,000 meals to those who may not be able to cook for themselves. Dozens of volunteers with their young children spent hours loading up cars for meals to be delivered.

“It’s families out here - I mean you’ve got children who could be home playing with their toys sitting in the back of the car with their Christmas hat on delivering meals to people who need it,” said Lee Ann Sawyer, Executive Director of Bridging RVA. “I mean what could be better or more in the Christmas spirit.”

Normally this kind of gift-giving and meal service would be held indoors, but the pandemic has forced organizers to change their plans. However, organizers said this year’s Christmas was just as successful in years past and they are already planning how they will continue their service for next year and years to come.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Hill Thursday night.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Walmart parking lot identified
ZZQ closed for positive COVID case
Richmond restaurant closes its doors as COVD-19 variant cases rise
During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall...
Man charged after flipping Virginia trooper’s car, fleeing from police
Nearly 8,800 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours...
Nearly 8,800 new COVID cases reported in Virginia on Christmas Eve
Police lights
Two people killed after one car ends up on top of another in Hopewell crash

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Four people were forced out of their home on Engel Road due to a fire.
Four people forced out of their Henrico home by Christmas Day fire
Man killed in shooting inside Hopewell residence
Police lights
Two people killed after one car ends up on top of another in Hopewell crash