Holiday gifts and meals delivered throughout Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Christmas spirit was not in short supply as several volunteers made their way across Richmond to hand out gifts and meals.

The Life Church RVA set themselves up on Broad & Allen Street, giving away free Christmas meals and gifts. It’s more than a decade-old tradition to give back to those who may not have had any Christmas gifts otherwise.

Rodney Pavie, Executive Pastor of Life Church, said this year was especially important as the pandemic continues to affect millions of people.

“There’s so many people in our community who are hurting and who are in need and we just want to take a moment and do a little bit,” Pavie said. “We can’t do a lot but I always believe what you do for one then you can make a difference.”

Similar scenes could be found across Richmond. Bridging RVA could be found on West Franklin street providing more than 2,000 meals to those who may not be able to cook for themselves. Dozens of volunteers with their young children spent hours loading up cars for meals to be delivered.

“It’s families out here - I mean you’ve got children who could be home playing with their toys sitting in the back of the car with their Christmas hat on delivering meals to people who need it,” said Lee Ann Sawyer, Executive Director of Bridging RVA. “I mean what could be better or more in the Christmas spirit.”

Normally this kind of gift-giving and meal service would be held indoors, but the pandemic has forced organizers to change their plans. However, organizers said this year’s Christmas was just as successful in years past and they are already planning how they will continue their service for next year and years to come.

