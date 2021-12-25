Healthcare Pros
Four people forced out of their Henrico home by Christmas Day fire

Four people were forced out of their home on Engel Road due to a fire.
Four people were forced out of their home on Engel Road due to a fire.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Red Cross is helping three adults and a child who were forced out of their home by a fire on Christmas Day.

Firefighters believe the flames started in the back of the house on Engel Road.

A firefighter was hurt while battling the flames, but was treated on the scene. Three dogs also had to get medical attention from crews. The residents were not hurt, and were out of the home before crews arrived.

Officials are still working to determine a cause of the fire.

