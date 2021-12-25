Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Very warm holiday weekend

No white Christmas this year!
By Megan Wise
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Well above average temperatures this weekend and all of next week!

Friday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid and upper 40s.

Saturday: Merry Christmas! Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy and very warm! SW wind 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and mild. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: New Years Eve: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

