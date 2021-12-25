Healthcare Pros
Forecast: A sunny & warm holiday weekend

Above average temperatures the rest of the year!
By Sophia Armata
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Staying relatively warm through the rest of 2021

Saturday: Merry Christmas! Mostly cloudy turning partly sunny, breezy and very warm! SW wind 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph possible. Highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance:10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and mild. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: New Years Eve: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Latest News

7-day forecast
Forecast: Very warm holiday weekend
The chance of a white Christmas is historically only 7% in Richmond.
White Christmas chances look bleak for 2021 in Richmond
Staying warm for the holiday weekend