Forecast: A sunny & warm holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Staying relatively warm through the rest of 2021

Saturday: Merry Christmas! Mostly cloudy turning partly sunny, breezy and very warm! SW wind 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph possible. Highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance:10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and mild. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: New Years Eve: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.