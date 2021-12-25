Christmas tree causes house fire in Augusta County

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a Christmas tree on a back porch caused a fire which heavily damaged a home in Augusta County.

Several agencies responded to the burning home along Poquoson Drive in Stuarts Draft on Christmas morning.

According to Greg Schacht, the assistant fire chief in Augusta County, the owners were not home at the time.

“Two dogs were rescued from the fire and both doing good,” Schacht said.

Two people including the dogs are displaced.

The American Red Cross was notified for the family.

Schacht said there were no injuries.

