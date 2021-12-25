Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Christmas tree causes house fire in Augusta County

Investigators said a Christmas tree on a back porch caused a fire which heavily damaged a home...
Investigators said a Christmas tree on a back porch caused a fire which heavily damaged a home in Augusta County.(KFYR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a Christmas tree on a back porch caused a fire which heavily damaged a home in Augusta County.

Several agencies responded to the burning home along Poquoson Drive in Stuarts Draft on Christmas morning.

According to Greg Schacht, the assistant fire chief in Augusta County, the owners were not home at the time.

“Two dogs were rescued from the fire and both doing good,” Schacht said.

Two people including the dogs are displaced.

The American Red Cross was notified for the family.

Schacht said there were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ZZQ closed for positive COVID case
Richmond restaurant closes its doors as COVD-19 variant cases rise
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Hill Thursday night.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Walmart parking lot identified
Police lights
Two people killed after one car ends up on top of another in Hopewell crash
One firefighter was hurt, but was treated at the scene
Four people forced out of their Henrico home by Christmas Day fire
Man killed in shooting inside Hopewell residence

Latest News

Public comments will be collected through Feb. 1
Goochland residents encouraged to weigh in on redistricting process
Drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the...
DMV: Vehicle insurance coverage requirements to change Jan. 1
97-year-old takes role of matron of honor in grandchild’s Christmas Eve wedding
97-year-old takes role of matron of honor in grandchild’s Christmas Eve wedding
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 30, 2022
Dominion Energy Solar for Students Program seeking additional applications
One firefighter was hurt, but was treated at the scene
Four people forced out of their Henrico home by Christmas Day fire