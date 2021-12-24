Woodstock students provide Christmas Eve meals to families in need

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - More than 50 students and staff from Central High School in Shenandoah County provided nutritious meals for families in need on Christmas Eve.

As part of a community outreach project, members from the school’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America Club (FCCLA), as well as students from other clubs, spent the morning preparing food for more than 60 people.

“We wanted to take an opportunity to show families in our community that are less fortunate that they have a family in us,” said Nicholas Zimmerman, a family and consumer sciences teacher at Central High School and the FCCLA advisor.

Students like Katelyn Lusby dedicated time away from family on Christmas Eve so she could make a difference for families in need in her community.

“I would like them to know that they have people watching over them,” said Lusby, who serves as the CHS FCCLA chapter president. “They’re not alone on Christmas.”

Families who enjoyed the meals signed up to be part of the event and picked up the Christmas Eve feast at Central High School.

Lusby says she hopes there will be more community events like this one in the future.

