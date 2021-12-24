Winn Dixie workers save Christmas for a High Springs mother of five

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Winn Dixie employees at High Springs came together to help give a merry Christmas to a mother of five.

Several crew members of the grocery store chipped in to get gifts for the family.

They picked out gifts for each kid and the mom as well.

TRENDING STORY: Get moving with a Christmas 5k at Depot Park in Gainesville

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.