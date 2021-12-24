Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Winn Dixie workers save Christmas for a High Springs mother of five

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Winn Dixie employees at High Springs came together to help give a merry Christmas to a mother of five.

Several crew members of the grocery store chipped in to get gifts for the family.

They picked out gifts for each kid and the mom as well.

