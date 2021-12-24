Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Washington Football Team player involved in crash that killed passenger

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Fox5 Las Vegas) - A player for the Washington Football Team was the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash Thursday night, according to CBS affiliate WUSA.

The station says a Las Vegas woman died from injuries she sustained as a passenger in the crash in Loudoun County.

A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told the station the driver of the vehicle that crashed is Deshazor Everett, a defensive back for the Washington Football Team.

Everett is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office identified the passenger who died as Olivia S. Peters, 29.

The sheriff’s office said Everett was driving a Nissan GT-R on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road, went off the road, hit several trees and rolled over.

The crash is under investigation.

The Washington Football Team released a statement:

