Teachers at Patrick Henry get ‘ElPHed’

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear - or to surprise teachers with a Buddy the Elf cutout.

To spread Christmas cheer in the weeks leading up to winter break - every day a different classroom at Patrick Henry High School was surprised with a cardboard cutout of Buddy the Elf.

The cardboard cutout was of course decked out in Patrick Henry attire. Jared Collier, a counselor at the school was the architect of the fun activity.

Collier says the teacher who got Buddy normally got to choose which teacher got it the next day.

