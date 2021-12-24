Healthcare Pros
Teachers at Patrick Henry get ‘ElPHed’

Collier says the teacher who got Buddy normally got to choose which teacher got it the next day.(Patrick Henry High School)
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear - or to surprise teachers with a Buddy the Elf cutout.

To spread Christmas cheer in the weeks leading up to winter break - every day a different classroom at Patrick Henry High School was surprised with a cardboard cutout of Buddy the Elf.

The cardboard cutout was of course decked out in Patrick Henry attire. Jared Collier, a counselor at the school was the architect of the fun activity.

Collier says the teacher who got Buddy normally got to choose which teacher got it the next day.

To watch the video of the teachers getting “ElPHed,” click here.

