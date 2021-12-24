Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

South Hill police officer shoots, kills man in Walmart parking lot

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Hill Thursday night.
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Hill Thursday night.(WILX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Hill Thursday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the officer came across an armed man just before 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart on Furr Street.

Eventually, shots were fired and the man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police say the officer involved was not hurt.

At this point, it’s unclear what exactly led to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Books, cloth envelope & coin found in Robert E. Lee monument time capsule
The water main break flooded the northbound lanes of Lauderdale Drive from John Rolfe Parkway,...
'Substantial' water main break impacting Henrico residents
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
A Petersburg family wants answers after 22-year-old Fequon Smith was shot in the stomach and...
Petersburg family wants answers in mysterious murder after arrest made
Eric Williams, Jr.
Henrico man arrested for allegedly killing his father

Latest News

Thursday marked the second day in a row that there were some 6,000 new Covid cases, largely due...
Area schools eyeing Omicron, most have no plans to go back virtual
Just like Virginia’s out-going governor, the incoming one is promoting COVID-19 vaccines as...
Governor-Elect Youngkin promotes COVID-19 vaccine ahead of holidays, rising case counts
The two testing events will be held Dec. 28-29
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts to host walk-up COVID-19 testing events
Unfinished marijuana legislation has hazy future with Virginia’s political shift in power