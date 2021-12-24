South Hill police officer shoots, kills man in Walmart parking lot

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Hill Thursday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the officer came across an armed man just before 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart on Furr Street.

Eventually, shots were fired and the man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police say the officer involved was not hurt.

At this point, it’s unclear what exactly led to the shooting.

