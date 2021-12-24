Richmond-Henrico Health Districts to host walk-up COVID-19 testing events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts will be hosting two walk-up COVID-19 testing events next week.

The first event will be Dec. 28 at Second Baptist Church located at 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

The second event will be held on Dec. 29 at the Eastern Henrico Rec Center Ballroom located at 1440 N Laburnum Avenue from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.