Richmond-Henrico Health Districts to host walk-up COVID-19 testing events

The two testing events will be held Dec. 28-29
The two testing events will be held Dec. 28-29
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts will be hosting two walk-up COVID-19 testing events next week.

The first event will be Dec. 28 at Second Baptist Church located at 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

The second event will be held on Dec. 29 at the Eastern Henrico Rec Center Ballroom located at 1440 N Laburnum Avenue from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

For more information, click here.

