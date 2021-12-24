Police, experts urge people to address mental health during holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Stress and anxiety during the holiday season can often make what’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year feel like anything but, even drive some to do things they might regret.

That was the case for one Richmond woman who in the early morning of Dec. 11 almost took a step too far. Bystanders called the police and told them that the woman appeared to be in obvious distress.

“She was just wearing a robe on a bridge,” Richmond Police Officer Ed Costly said. “She was definitely frantic.”

Costly was one of three officers who responded to the North 5th Street Bridge in Richmond where the woman was attempting to jump.

“It is our duty to get on scene and help out the best way we can,” officer Junius Thorpe said.

Fortunately, these officers were able to rely on their crisis prevention program to eventually get the woman to safety. Officers say they spoke with the woman for over an hour before she was convinced not to jump.

Costly says that rookie officer Brandi Jordan with a mere three months under her belt played a huge role in convincing the woman that the police were there to help and not harm her.

“I knew how to speak to her as a woman and sympathize with her and let her know that I might not understand the problems that she’s going through right now, but I definitely can help her,” Jordan said.

Eventually, the officers were able to resolve the situation where the woman felt comfortable enough to voluntarily go to the hospital. By the end of the incident, the woman was calm and stable.

“You feel accomplished you feel like you’ve done something,” Thorpe said. “It’s better than money it’s better than a pat on the back”

“It made me happy to save her life that night,” Jordan said. “If I can save one, I can save a thousand.”

Unfortunately, Richmond police say mental health calls like this have been on the rise especially during the holiday season.

“Sadly around this time of the year these types of calls are all too common,” Costly said.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness noted that 64% of people living with mental illness report that their conditions worsen during the holidays.

Mental health professional Brehonda Lewis Cuff says much of that is fueled by the high expectations we set for ourselves during this time.

“This has been a stressful year for all of us so being intentional about being with our loved ones, being intentional about knowing their behaviors,” Lewis-Cliff said.

Lewis-Cuff is the owner of 1st Choice Counseling Mental Health which is an outpatient facility that serves patients 18 and older and can address issues related to anxiety, depression Schizophrenia, and PTSD. Lewis Cuff says one of the more challenging aspects of mental health is making the decision to receive support.

“We all have our own issues and own circumstances and that it’s OK to ask for help,” Lewis-Cuff said.

She adds that eating a balanced diet, drinking less alcohol, resting more can help mitigate our stress, in addition to finding a community of people most importantly finding a support group that can be honest with you.

“Just being available, being nonjudgmental, being open-minded having that open ear, but also just knowing your community resources, whether it’s a private therapist, Henrico County Mental Health, Chesterfield County Mental Health, or Richmond Behavioral Health Authority,”

Lewis-Cuff said. It’s just about having the courage and if you have the courage call the crisis hotline, call a neutral friend who can be that advocate and voice for you.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.