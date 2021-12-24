Healthcare Pros
Over 67% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 13 million vaccines administered

Older generations eager for vaccination opportunities.(WLOX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we head into Christmas, more than 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Dec. 24, at least 6,552,435 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 76.8% of the population. The department of health also reports 5,743,727 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 67.3% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 88.2%, with 77.8% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

VDH is also tracking how many people have received their booster vaccine. So far, 1,922,523 Virginians have received their third dose.

As of Dec. 24, 217,472 children ages, 5-11 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

As of Dec. 24, 13,825,265 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 38,993.

In total, 15,129,055 COVID-19 vaccines have been received throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

