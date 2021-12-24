Healthcare Pros
Nearly 8,800 new COVID cases reported in Virginia on Christmas Eve

Nearly 8,800 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours heading into the Christmas weekend.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 8,800 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia heading into the Christmas weekend.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,049,336 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 24, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 8,756 new cases were reported since the day before. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,294 deaths, with 37 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1,579 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 11.3%, up from Wednesday’s 10%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,019 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 96,146 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,036,716 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 44,760 cases, 1,254 hospitalizations, 601 deaths
  • Henrico: 39,184 cases, 1,290 hospitalizations, 746 deaths
  • Richmond: 27,319 cases, 983 hospitalizations, 382 deaths
  • Hanover: 13,661 cases, 397 hospitalizations, 207 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,400 cases, 204 hospitalizations, 109 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,394 cases, 78 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

