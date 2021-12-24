Nearly 8,800 new COVID cases reported in Virginia on Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 8,800 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia heading into the Christmas weekend.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,049,336 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 24, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 8,756 new cases were reported since the day before. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,294 deaths, with 37 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1,579 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 11.3%, up from Wednesday’s 10%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,019 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 96,146 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,036,716 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 44,760 cases, 1,254 hospitalizations, 601 deaths

Henrico: 39,184 cases, 1,290 hospitalizations, 746 deaths

Richmond: 27,319 cases, 983 hospitalizations, 382 deaths

Hanover: 13,661 cases, 397 hospitalizations, 207 deaths

Petersburg: 5,400 cases, 204 hospitalizations, 109 deaths

Goochland: 2,394 cases, 78 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

