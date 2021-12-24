Man proposes to girlfriend of seven years at The Elks Christmas lights display

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Elks senior living community in Bedford saw a special moment for one couple Sunday.

At the Christmas lights display, Keith Rider got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend of seven years to marry him.

Rider says they both like Christmas lights, so the spot was perfect for them.

“The idea behind it was we both really enjoy Christmas lights and, of course, it’s one of the biggest Christmas light displays in the area, so I wanted to try to make it as special as possible,” said Rider.

The Elks says they were honored to host the proposal.

