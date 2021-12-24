Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Walmart parking lot identified

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have identified a man that was killed in an officer-involved shooting in South Hill Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 6:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart located in the 300 block of Furr Street.

An officer located a driver seated inside a Ford F-150 pickup truck located off to the side of the parking lot. As the officer approached the pickup, a shot rang out from inside. The same officer returned fire.

Steven Matze, 44, of Saxe, Va., was identified as the driver, and he died at the scene.

Police say a handgun was recovered from inside the pickup truck, and the officer involved was not hurt.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

