Man charged after flipping Virginia trooper’s car, fleeing from police

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - During the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a police chase snarled traffic in northern Virginia.

It all started after state police say a driver hit a trooper’s patrol car that was on the side of Interstate 95 during a traffic stop. The driver took off.

The trooper who was hit chased after the suspect as many were hitting the roads for holiday travel.

During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers’ car against a jersey wall until it flipped.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 31-year-old suspect from Maryland was eventually caught by Fairfax County police. He’s now charged with felony speed to elude.

