Law firm opens scholarship applications

(FILE)
(FILE)(Giorgio Trovato | Unsplash)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are now open to apply for a scholarship given to high school seniors.

This is the 32nd year the Allen & Allen law firm has funded the George E. Allen Scholarship. It is given to 15 high school seniors who have overcome hardship to achieve their schooling.

Each student would receive $2,000.

Applications are open on Allen and Allen’s website until March 4, 2022.

