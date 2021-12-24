Last Afghan refugees leave Quantico Marine Corps Base

QUANTICO, Va. (AP) - Military and civilian officials say the last refugees who were temporarily housed at Marine Corps Base Quantico have been resettled elsewhere.

The northern Virginia installation is one of eight military bases across the nation that has provided temporary housing to Afghan refugees who came to the U.S. after the Taliban’s rapid ascent earlier this year as U.S. troops left the country.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a news release Thursday that the final refugees left Quantico on Wednesday.

Quantico is just the second base to clear all of its refugees. Six bases, including Fort Pickett in Virginia, are still providing housing and services to about 25,000 refugees.

