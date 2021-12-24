No white Christmas in central Virginia this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cool Friday morning then temperatures go back above average for the weekend.

Friday: Mostly cloudy turning partly sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday: Merry Christmas! Partly sunny, breezy and warm! Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.