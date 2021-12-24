Driver crashes into VSP cruiser during traffic stop

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are urging everyone to be smart behind the wheel after a trooper’s cruiser was hit by an impaired driver in Fairfax County.

It all started when the trooper stopped a driver for going 90 miles per hour around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. During the stop, a different driver went off the side of Interstate 495 and slammed into the cruiser.

The trooper had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit, but the impact caused the cruiser to smash into the vehicle he had originally stopped.

The driver who caused the crash ended up trapped in his vehicle; the trooper was able to help him get out through the passenger side.

Police say the driver, Corey Poole, 65, was not injured in the crash. He was taken into custody and charged with his second DUI in 10 years as well as driving without a valid license.

The driver of the original car pulled over was not injured in the crash.

Police are now asking everyone to slow down, move over and never get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

