Children at Belt Atlantic Apartments surprised with hundreds of gifts after violent year

Christmas Eve toy giveaway at Belt Atlantic Apartments
Christmas Eve toy giveaway at Belt Atlantic Apartments(WWBT)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens from the Richmond community are supporting Southside children by surprising them with hundreds of gifts at the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex on Christmas Eve.

The neighborhood has been plagued with violence this past year and many of the children living there have witnessed it firsthand. In 2021, two deadly shootings claimed the lives of three people who lived there.

“We’re turning tragedy and trauma into triumph,” Cruz Sherman, founder of Virginians in Action said.

He started his organization after Sharnez Hill and her newborn, Neziah, were shot and killed at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in April.

“From there we’ve been doing mentorships, we’ve been going out counseling, we started a chaplain’s program, we’ve got the school board involved,” Sherman said.

On Christmas Eve, Virginians in Action joined together with RPD Officers, the Richmond Sheriff, the Virginia National Guard, churches, the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney, and activists to give away toys to the children living at the Belt Atlantic Apartments.

“The city of Richmond has had a really difficult year this year. I think we’re going to end up around 90 homicides which is tragic,” Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin said. “Today is about the kids.”

Every child got the chance to pick out free toys for the holiday, smiling and cheering as volunteers helped hand them out.

Sherman got emotional speaking about an encounter with a young boy. He brought a seven-year-old child a special surprise, one that may seem small to most, but means the world to him.

“I promised him I would bring him a football,” he said in between tears. “By the Grace of God, we were able to do that. It means a lot.”

To check out the work that Virginians in Action does, click here.

