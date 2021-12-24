Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Apartment complex residents displaced by damage following stove fire

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Red Cross is assisting people displaced after a fire Thursday evening.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded about 4:45 p.m. December 23, 2021 to the Edinburgh Square retirement community on Hershberger Road, in the North County area. Fire crews found a small fire on the stovetop of one apartment.

The fire was contained by the building’s sprinkler system, according to fire officials, and the sprinklers led to about $75,000 in water damage, displacing residents of multiple units of the multi-story apartment complex.

No injuries have been reported.

