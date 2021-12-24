Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.

100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.
100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.
By Scott Saville
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Clarence Frett has been eating a bowl of Wheaties every morning for breakfast since he was in the Coast Guard in World War II.

“I dump a bowl of Wheaties and put a little sugar in it and put a little milk in it,” Frett said. “That’s my breakfast I don’t eat much more than that.”

Wheaties is 100 years old .Clarence will turn 100 next month. Clarence’s daughter Renee sent an email to General Mills to see if she could get her dad’s face on a Wheaties box. Just like the greatest of all time.

They came through.

“I was really surprised,” Frett said. “I’m going to have a lot of fun with it that’s for sure.”

Frett was a barber by trade. He started cutting hair while in the Coast Guard and never stopped.

He opened Frett Barber shop on 10th street in Marion in 1949, and cut hair until he was 88 years old. Frett Barber is now run by his daughters.

“Carrying on the tradition almost in Marion, an old fashion barbershop, what he started and what he worked hard for,” Renee said. “It is quite an honor it really is.”

Frett claims in addition to eating Wheaties every morning all the great friends he met at the barber shop kept him young.

“Meeting all the people and talking to them,” Frett said. “I really enjoyed being a barber.”

“why not shoot for the moon?” Renee said. “He’s very healthy and active. He is mentally sharp, so we will just keep him busy and eating Wheaties!”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ZZQ closed for positive COVID case
Richmond restaurant closes its doors as COVD-19 variant cases rise
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Hill Thursday night.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Walmart parking lot identified
Police lights
Two people killed after one car ends up on top of another in Hopewell crash
One firefighter was hurt, but was treated at the scene
Four people forced out of their Henrico home by Christmas Day fire
Man killed in shooting inside Hopewell residence

Latest News

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
RHHD will be holding testing events on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29
Rising concerns about COVID-19 increase as people return from holiday travel
A person takes a moment to honor our veterans during the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the...
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers hoping to raise money for veterans tribute arch
Police tape (file)
Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area
Once the road opens crews will still be in the right turn lane. Drivers are advised to use...
Investigation underway following crash in Chesterfield