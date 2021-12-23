'Substantial' water main break impacting Henrico residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Henrico residents woke up to water woes after a water main break early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 2100 block of Lauderdale Drive around 5 a.m. for the break. They say the break flooded the northbound lanes of Lauderdale Drive from John Rolfe Parkway, extending north to Cambridge Drive.

Police say the water main break will impact people who live on both sides of Lauderdale.

Public utilities workers are heading to the scene, but it’s unknown when the problem will be fixed.

