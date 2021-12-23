University of Richmond requires negative COVID test for students return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond is requiring all of their students to provide a negative COVID test before setting foot on their campus for the spring semester. The test may be conducted by either a medical professional or a take-home kit.

For students who will be living on campus the results must be in before they will be allowed back in the dorms. For students who commute to school the results must be in by January 10th.

The test results may expire if they are taken too far out in advance to the date students return. A P-C-R test must be submitted within three days of students return, and a rapid test result must be submitted within two days.

The reasoning behind this is because most schools see a sharp increase in positive COVID cases within days of students returning from holidays. For example, University of Richmond saw 16 positive cases immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday. It was the biggest spike the school has seen as the university has reported only 98 cases all year long.

Students will then be required to wear a mask inside all buildings on campus for the first two weeks of the spring semester. After the two weeks, students will no longer be required but it remains highly encouraged to wear a mask.

While all students are required to be COVID vaccinated in order to attend classes, a booster vaccine is not required. However, booster shots are highly recommended by the university.

