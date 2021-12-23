Man arrested in connection to Petersburg homicide, victim’s family speaks out

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A local family wants answers in a mysterious Petersburg murder. Twenty-two-year-old Fequon Smith showed up to the hospital early Sunday morning after his family says he was shot in the stomach. Wednesday, investigators announced an arrest in the case, but those closest to the victim question if there’s more to the story.

Relatives say what makes this case so bizarre is the fact their loved one’s own friend dropped him off at the hospital and then got in the car and kept going.

“I just can’t believe they did him like that being that he didn’t hurt nobody. He didn’t hurt nobody,” Keondra Williams said. She is a mother in pain. “This is going to be the worst Christmas ever.”

She got the call early Sunday morning. Her son had just been shot in the stomach. He was a passenger in a car with three people - the driver he knew, a woman, and 25-year-old Edward Spencer, who police arrested 2 days later for second-degree murder.

“They have a video literally showing the girl pushing him out of the back seat of the car and the guy that my son was friends with, he goes around the car and gets him up and takes him in the hospital, leave him and go right back outside and pulled off. {He} didn’t give the people information about him or nothing but if that’s your friend, my friend will never take me and do me like that,” Williams said.

His family believes he had been set up because someone knew he worked that day and had cash on him.

“He had a new pair of shoes on his feet. They can’t find the shoes and his wallet. All of that is gone, so that is a robbery,” Smith’s sister Jakeria Williams said.

Smith was a Hopewell High grad who had gone to Job Corps where he learned about plumbing and being a volunteer firefighter. He loved caring for his younger siblings.

“She’s so hurt, when she seen him in the hospital bed, she said ‘That means Quon not going to be here for Christmas?’ ‘{I said} yeah Maya, he’s not ever coming back.’ That broke my heart so much. My 9-year-old sister said that. She didn’t deserve this. None of us deserve this,” Smith’s sister said.

It’s an unbearable pain as a family tries to get through the holidays.

“I have never felt this pain before. I just want my son back home…He did not deserve to be killed like that. I just can’t believe it,” Smith’s mother added.

Spencer is also charged with using a gun while committing a felony.

Anyone who knows anything else about this crime is asked to give Crime Solvers a call at 804-861-1212.

