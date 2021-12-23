Healthcare Pros
‘It means the world to me’: Travelers head home for the holidays

Thousands of travelers head home for the holidays at Richmond International Airport.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Christmas right around the corner, millions of people are expected to take a bus, train or plane home for the holidays.

AAA forecasts more than 109 million people will travel for the holiday season, with more than 100 million driving to their destinations.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told NBC12 they expect to screen nearly 30 million travelers through Jan. 3.

On Thursday, travelers at Richmond International Airport, including Tom Leonard and his son, were ready to board their planes to see their loved ones.

“Excited to go, but always a little uneasy traveling during pandemic times,” he said.

Leonard is flying to Tampa, Florida to see his parents. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Leonard said he will continue to follow the necessary guidelines so he doesn’t get sick.

“We’re tripled vaxxed, double vaxxed, and always masked,” he said. “We do everything we can.”

Brian Brotzman was heading home to Texas on Thursday afternoon after visiting family in the River City.

“I haven’t changed any plans or anything,” he said. “We’re still doing what we wanted to do.”

A spokesperson for Richmond International Airport said they anticipated to see more than 13,000 travelers on Thursday.

People are not only expected to fly home for the holidays, but also take a plane or bus.

At the Amtrak station off Staples Mill Road, travelers were waiting to board their trains.

Outside the station, Mandy Malek waited on a bench with her bags to get on a train to South Carolina.

“I’m going to see my mom and all my family,” she said. “Being a nurse, this is the first time I’ve been home in 10 years for Christmas.”

Malek is thankful for the opportunity to see her family this holiday season.

“I don’t think you ever know what’s going to happen on a day-to-day basis, especially being in a pandemic,” she said. “I’m really glad I have the opportunity to go home.”

Matthew Rich also waited outside the station for his train to arrive.

“I’m going to get my work done on the train, then I’m going to see my family and we’re going to have a good Christmas,” he said.

Rich said his holiday plans are staying on track and said COVID-19 is not a barrier as he continues to follow the guidelines in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I’ve taken the precautionary measures, so I don’t see it as a barrier,” he said. “I’ll wear my mask. I’ll do what I need to do.”

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the wake of the Omicron variant, the federal mask mandate is extended through March 18.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

