Gov. Northam announces $24.5 million in grants addressing effects of extreme weather, recurrent flooding

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam recently announced Virginia has been awarded $24.5 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

Thirty applicants from 22 local government organizations will receive grants to build capacity, plan, and begin projects to address the effects of recurrent flooding, sea-level rise, and extreme weather.

These grants are provided by funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Gov. Northam talked about what this funding means for the Commonwealth.

“The Community Flood Preparedness Fund will provide an estimated $75 million a year to improve the resilience of our Commonwealth, including targeted funding for Virginia’s most vulnerable and underserved communities. This funding is only possible because of our participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which continues to lower costs for families facing severe weather and frequent floods,” Northam said.

Virginia is the first southern state to join RGGI - which is expected to generate more than $1 billion for energy efficiency and flood protection projects.

There are several areas in Central Virginia that will be impacted by these grants. Here is the full list of Community Flood Preparedness Fund award recipients (Round 2):

  • Waterfront Improvement Project Design, City of Alexandria | $3,241,200
  • Arlandria Flood Mitigation – Edison Street and Dale Street Capacity Project Phase I, City of Alexandria | $516,500
  • Staff Training and Certification (CFM), Town of Ashland | $2,579
  • Resilience Plan, Town of Ashland | $60,051
  • Resilience Planning and Staff Training, City of Charlottesville | $94,276
  • Resilience Plan, Town of Christiansburg | $44,520.30
  • Resilience Plan Development and Training, Town of Colonial Beach | $103,500
  • Big Bethel Blueway; Albany Drive at Big Bethel Road, City of Hampton | $3,008,500
  • Sunset Creek Urban Channel Naturalization Project, City of Hampton | $2,022,143
  • Billy Woods Canal, City of Hampton | $291,850
  • Lake Hampton and North Armistead Avenue, City of Hampton | $3,841,544
  • Pilot Project Development; Dashboard; Education and Outreach, Henrico County | $361,500
  • Resilience Plan Development and Training, Isle of Wight County | $68,026
  • Capacity Building and Planning, Lenowisco PDC | $150,000
  • MPPDC Capacity Building, Middle Peninsula PDC | $35,250
  • Dredging Project, Middlesex County | $336,000
  • Master Plan Development, Stormwater, Floodplain, Resilience and Climate Change Management, City of Newport News | $4,926,063
  • Watershed Master Plan Study and Purchase of Flood Sensors, City of Norfolk | $315,000
  • Hazard Mitigation Plan Update, Northern Neck PDC | $45,000
  • Data collection of regional significance, creation of tools and applications, dashboard for real-time flooding risk data, Northern Virginia Regional Commission | $11,250
  • Resilience Plan Development and Staff, City of Petersburg | $385,016
  • Comprehensive Citywide Drainage Study and FP Ordinance Update, City of Petersburg | $2,238,542
  • Resilience Plan Development - Windsor Farms, City of Richmond | $19,394
  • Resilience Plan Development, City of Roanoke | $135,000
  • Town of Scottsville Study, Town of Scottsville | $123,346
  • Capacity Building for Flood Resilience in Southern Virginia, Southside Planning District Commission | $135,000
  • Hoskins Creek and Rappahannock River, Town of Tappahannock | $69,920
  • Stormwater Project -South Birdneck Road between Hughes Avenue and Sea Street, City of Virginia Beach | $1,925,000
  • West Point Study, Town of West Point | $22,800

