Forecast: Warming up into the weekend

No white Christmas in Central Virginia this year
By Megan Wise
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly Thursday evening then temperatures go back above average into the weekend

Thursday Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday: Merry Christmas! Partly sunny, breezy and warm! Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

