Forecast: Warming up into the weekend
No white Christmas in Central Virginia this year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly Thursday evening then temperatures go back above average into the weekend
Thursday Evening: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 50s.
Saturday: Merry Christmas! Partly sunny, breezy and warm! Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.