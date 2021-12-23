Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Chilly day with plenty of sunshine

No white Christmas in Central Virginia this year
By Sophia Armata
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly Thursday then temperatures go back above average into the weekend

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Merry Christmas! Partly sunny and warm! Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

