Firefighter has non-life-threatening injuries following apartment fire

Investigators say no civilians were injured(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is currently investigating a fire that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 900 block of West Franklin Street for the report of an apartment fire.

Once on scene, crews found moderate smoke and a small fire coming from a closet in one of the apartments. No civilians were injured, but a firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews say only one apartment was impacted by the fire, but there was smoke damage to an adjacent apartment.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire and if there are any displacements.

