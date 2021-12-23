Healthcare Pros
Boones Mill man charged for shooting death of 70-year-old woman

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - A Boones Mill man has been arrested for murder for a Wednesday night shooting.

Dominic Thomas Novia, 31, is charged with Second Degree Murder, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to call of shots fired in the 6000 block of Bethlehem Road in Boones Mill. Investigators found Mary Ann Cook, 70, dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Novia was identified as a suspect and had run off.

Additional information came that a man matching Novia’s description was in the area of a nearby convenience store. Police searched the area, and located the Novia near Whispering Creek Road. He was was taken into custody and taken to the Franklin County Jail.

He is being held without bond.

This was an isolated incident and poses no further threat to the community, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bethlehem Road Homicide-Boones Mill
Bethlehem Road Homicide-Boones Mill(WDBJ7)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Man Charged for Franklin County Murder
