$3,400 donation supports restoration of Augusta County African American records

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in the Shenandoah Valley could soon have an easier path to tracing their African American roots.

The Augusta County Genealogical Society has donated $3,400 to the Augusta County Courthouse to restore 14 early 20th Century African American voting registers.

Augusta County Clerk of Court Steve Landes says it can be difficult for people doing genealogical research to find records for former enslaved Africans in Virginia and across the country.

“These voter registration records are very important because it’s usually the first time right after the Civil War that those people can find family members,” Landes said. “And, these records are very help related to that knowing not only when they registered, but where they registered.”

The records have been picked up for restoration and are expected to be completed within the next three to six months.

Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office Media Release

STAUNTON – Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that his office recently received a $3,416 donation from the Augusta County Genealogical Society to restore 14 early Augusta County 20th century African-American Voting Registers.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office was honored to receive this important donation from the Augusta County Genealogical Society so we can have the necessary conservation and preservation work on these volumes completed,” Landes said. “These early African-American voter records are important documents and will allow future generations to see these original pieces of history.”

“The Augusta County Genealogical Society (ACGS) is proud to sponsor this effort of restoring these important voting record documents,” said ACGS President Stephen Garber. “As genealogy researchers, the ACGS Board of Directors will continue our support to Steven Landes and the staff of the Court House in this important endeavor to inventory, preserve and digitize the many historical records held by the Augusta County Court House”

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk is the steward of historic records dating back to 1745. These historic records require constant protection and preservation work to ensure these artifacts remain in existence for future generations. In 2020 the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office established the Augusta County Court House Historic Records Fund to perform preservation and conservation work to restore and protect Augusta County’s valuable history.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes. More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk.

