There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

