Stanley man arrested for possession of nearly 30 pounds of meth

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - A Stanley, Virginia man, who was found to be in possession of almost 30 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, a .380 pistol, and more than $30,000 in cash in November 2019, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia.

41-year-old Gene Anderson Stidham pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents, on November 26, 2019, law enforcement assisted a Virginia probation officer with a search of Stidham’s residence in Stanley. During the search, investigators found crystal methamphetamine, a wallet and plastic bags.

At a second location associated with Stidham, investigators recovered approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine, more than $33,000 in cash and a loaded Smith and Wesson .380 pistol.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia and Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Washington Field Division made the announcement of the arrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Luray Police Department, the Stanley Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary T. Lee prosecuted the case.

