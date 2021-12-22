Healthcare Pros
Police search for suspects involved in theft of truck, guns

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in connection to a theft in Richmond.

Police say on Dec. 21 around 2:00 p.m., a 1999 green Dodge pickup truck was stolen from a construction site on the 3900 block of Broad Street Road.

The suspects drove the stolen vehicle and the getaway car, a blue 4D sedan with “Bondo” on the rear driver’s side and chrome and blue colored windshield wipers to 400 Magnolia Farm Road in Henrico.

Police say the suspects left and then came back, going through the truck and stealing a machete.

Officers responded to the scene and were able to locate the keys to the truck - which were thrown down a storm drain.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males. One is wearing a black ski mask, white long sleeve shirt, pants, white socks, and dark slippers. The other is wearing a NY Yankees hat, dark jacket, dark pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

