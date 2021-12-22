Police search for suspects involved in theft of truck, guns

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in connection to a theft in Richmond.

Police say on Dec. 21 around 2:00 p.m., a 1999 green Dodge pickup truck was stolen from a construction site on the 3900 block of Broad Street Road.

Can you help identify? Police are investigating a stolen truck, also involving stolen guns. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at https://t.co/xlwqX3bDgf. pic.twitter.com/Q0VfOhkTRA — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 22, 2021

The suspects drove the stolen vehicle and the getaway car, a blue 4D sedan with “Bondo” on the rear driver’s side and chrome and blue colored windshield wipers to 400 Magnolia Farm Road in Henrico.

Police say the suspects left and then came back, going through the truck and stealing a machete.

Officers responded to the scene and were able to locate the keys to the truck - which were thrown down a storm drain.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males. One is wearing a black ski mask, white long sleeve shirt, pants, white socks, and dark slippers. The other is wearing a NY Yankees hat, dark jacket, dark pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

