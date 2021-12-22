Healthcare Pros
Police search for suspects involved in robbery

Police say the two suspects robbed a man on the 6800 block of Paragon Place
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico County are currently searching for suspects who they say robbed a man.

Police say on Dec. 13 at around 4:30 a.m., two Black male suspects assaulted and robbed a man of his money on the 6800 block of Paragon Place.

Police say the robbery occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 13
The two men were seen driving in an older model white Ford minivan with New York tags.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

