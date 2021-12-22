Police search for suspects involved in robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico County are currently searching for suspects who they say robbed a man.

Police say on Dec. 13 at around 4:30 a.m., two Black male suspects assaulted and robbed a man of his money on the 6800 block of Paragon Place.

Police say the robbery occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 (Henrico County Police Department)

The two men were seen driving in an older model white Ford minivan with New York tags.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

