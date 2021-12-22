Over 5,900 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours throughout Virginia
Testing positivity rate also rising
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 5,900 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours, just three days before Christmas.
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,034,107 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
On Wednesday, 5,972 new cases were reported since the day before. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.
NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,224 deaths, with 50 reported in the past 24 hours.
Currently, there are 1,550 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
On Wednesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 10.0%, up from Monday’s 9.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate
There are a total of 5,974 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 95,901 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.
VDH continues to track testing: 10,973,912 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 44,195 cases, 1,253 hospitalizations, 596 deaths
- Henrico: 38,552 cases, 1,288 hospitalizations, 745 deaths
- Richmond: 26,779 cases, 980 hospitalizations, 382 deaths
- Hanover: 13,463 cases, 394 hospitalizations, 205 deaths
- Petersburg: 5,335 cases, 203 hospitalizations, 108 deaths
- Goochland: 2,362 cases, 78 hospitalizations, 34 deaths
