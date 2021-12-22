Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 5,900 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours throughout Virginia

Testing positivity rate also rising
Over 5,900 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours, just...
Over 5,900 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours, just three days before Christmas.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 5,900 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours, just three days before Christmas.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,034,107 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Wednesday, 5,972 new cases were reported since the day before. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,224 deaths, with 50 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1,550 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Wednesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate rose to 10.0%, up from Monday’s 9.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,974 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 95,901 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,973,912 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 44,195 cases, 1,253 hospitalizations, 596 deaths
  • Henrico: 38,552 cases, 1,288 hospitalizations, 745 deaths
  • Richmond: 26,779 cases, 980 hospitalizations, 382 deaths
  • Hanover: 13,463 cases, 394 hospitalizations, 205 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,335 cases, 203 hospitalizations, 108 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,362 cases, 78 hospitalizations, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Money
Virginia’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1
Firefighters battled a massive fire in Henrico County early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters battle massive fire in Henrico
1887 time capsule may have been found
LIVE: 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument being opened
A man barricaded himself inside a Powhatan County home on Monday evening, a source said.
Man in custody following barricade situation in Powhatan
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that ended with one striking the front porch of a...
Vehicle crashes into front porch of Richmond home

Latest News

Ralph Northam’s expectations coming into the job certainly got turned upside down by a scandal...
Governor Northam reflects on challenges and change during term in office
President Joe Biden has announced plans to deliver 500 million free COVID-19 tests to...
Demand for COVID tests surges as omicron spreads
Despite concerns, the TSA estimates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3rd.
Some cancel holiday travel plans amid omicron spread
COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits are hard to come by in the area. This as the Omicron...
At-home COVID tests hard to come by in Richmond area; President Biden fast-tracks production