Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

More than 200 holiday inflatables displayed at Mount Sidney home

Inflatables on display at the James Family home in Mount Sidney.
Inflatables on display at the James Family home in Mount Sidney.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT SIDNEY, Va. (WVIR) - After taking last year off during the height of the pandemic, a family in Mount Sidney has brought back a beloved holiday tradition.

The James family sets up more than 200 inflatable Christmas decorations in their front yard. During the day, the yard looks a little sad with deflated decorations, but when the sun starts to set, the inflatables wake up.

The first inflatables came when John’s son Spenser was just 3 years old. “Cheerful, amazing. I love inflatables,” Spenser, who is now 17, said.

“Each year we started to buy a few more here and there, especially after the Christmas sales,” John stated. “We have 211 out now. We have another 113 in the garage that we never got out this year.”

Each one is staked to the ground with the strings looking like a scene from “Mission Impossible.”

“We fall all the time. We’ve been doing it for years and we still fall over sometimes,” John stated.

They plug in eight totes worth of extension cords, and in about two and a half weeks time the front yard is a scene of Christmas cheer.

“My favorite this year would probably be the dinosaur,” Spenser said.

“My favorite’s probably the duck, the rubber duck,” John said.

Every night, the two are down by the road talking to the people who drive to see the James family inflatables.

“You hear little voices hollering ‘mommy there’s Poppy, there’s Mickey Mouse’. That’s what makes all this important. That’s what it’s about,” John said.

The inflatables are up from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weeknights and a little later on weekend. The address is 38 Blue Ridge Avenue in Mount Sidney.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Money
Virginia’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1
Virginia State Police say a young man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles after crashing...
Police identify driver hit by car, killed after crashing on I-95
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Firefighters battled a massive fire in Henrico County early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters battle massive fire in Henrico
The crash happened Monday.
Troopers: Wrong-way driver seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer

Latest News

University of Richmond suspends fraternity over racist video
University of Richmond suspends fraternity over racist video
Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning following an off-campus fraternity party in February.
One of 11 charged in Adam Oakes’ death pleads guilty
Masks required sign
Mask requirements return to several Richmond businesses in wake of Omicron variant
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health changing treatment plans for new COVID-19 variant