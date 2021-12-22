Mask requirements return to several Richmond businesses in wake of Omicron variant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it doesn’t look like masks will be mandated statewide in Virginia, many businesses in Richmond are taking matters into their own hands by requiring them. This comes as crowds swarm stores for last-minute Christmas shopping.

Several shoppers told NBC12 they’re wearing a mask, mandate or not, now that Omicron is a threat in Virginia. The number of COVID-19 cases also jumped 38% in a single week in the city of Richmond.

“With the kind of variant going on right now...we just felt like it was most responsible to ask customers to wear masks when they’re visiting our store,” owner of Lineage in Carytown, Paul Hansbarger, said. “A lot of us have families with grandparents and small children that we’ll be visiting with over the holidays.”

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts also reinstated its mask mandate on Tuesday, Dec. 21, citing the threat of Omicron.

“It certainly feels like same kind of spot we were last year,” Hansberger said. “It’s very exhausting.”

Many shoppers like Logan Miller are wearing masks outside as well.

“It is really nerve-wracking because I keep hearing about breakthrough cases where you have your booster, and you still get it,” Miller said. “Everybody’s got a sign up saying you have to wear a mask when you come in, and that makes me feel a lot safer shopping small.”

Miller says as COVID-19 tightens its grip this holiday season, familiar feelings of uncertainty arise.

“A lot of my friends who live in bigger cities are completely shut down, so I have been waiting for that to happen in Richmond,” she said. “I would feel better if there was a mask mandate; I know it bothers a lot of people.”

NBC12 asked Mayor Levar Stoney about the possibility of a mask mandate. While that decision lies with the Governor, he says city buildings are still under a mask requirement, and he applauds people who take that precaution.

“Right now, more than ever, we do encourage folks to mask up and sort of go back to how you may have acted earlier on in this journey,” he said.

The current vaccination rate of the Richmond population that has received at least one dose of vaccine is 60%. Stoney says his goal is to increase that ratio in the new year.

