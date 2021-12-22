Healthcare Pros
Martinsville man sentenced to 65 years for attempt on police officer’s life

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison after being found guilty of trying to kill a police officer.

Thomas Braxton was charged with shooting a Martinsville Police officer in January 2020. At sentencing December 22, 2021, he was told he must serve at least 30 of the 65 years.

A judge had found him guilty of attempted capital murder and possessing heroin with the intent to distribute.

”I guess I kinda went into shock”: Wife of Martinsville PD officer reacts to his being shot

Police say January 1, 2020, Martinsville Police Officer Michael Panos attempted to stop the driver of a pickup for a traffic violation on Memorial Boulevard Street. The driver refused to stop and Panos started chasing.

The driver jumped from the moving truck while on Theatre Street in Henry County and ran away. The truck rolled down an embankment, crossed over Joseph Martin Highway, then crashed into another embankment.

Martinsville Police found Braxton behind a nearby apartment complex. The suspect began firing, and Panos was hit in the left arm. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was jailed after being released from a hospital.

