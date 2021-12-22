Man killed in Richmond Highway shooting identified
Dec. 20, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man that was killed in a shooting that happened Monday
Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 to the 700 block of Richmond Highway where they found Christopher Barnes, 26, of Richmond with a gunshot wound.
Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
