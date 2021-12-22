Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man killed in Richmond Highway shooting identified

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.(WILX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man that was killed in a shooting that happened Monday

Officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 to the 700 block of Richmond Highway where they found Christopher Barnes, 26, of Richmond with a gunshot wound.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Money
Virginia’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1
1887 time capsule may have been found
1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument opened
Firefighters battled a massive fire in Henrico County early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters battle massive fire in Henrico
A man barricaded himself inside a Powhatan County home on Monday evening, a source said.
Man in custody following barricade situation in Powhatan
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that ended with one striking the front porch of a...
Vehicle crashes into front porch of Richmond home

Latest News

Officers were called to VCU Medical Center around 11:20 Tuesday morning after a man showed up...
Man killed in Bethel Street shooting identified
1887 time capsule may have been found
1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument opened
Over 5,900 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours, just...
Over 5,900 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours throughout Virginia
Edward Spencer
Man arrested in connection to Petersburg homicide