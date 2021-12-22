Man killed in Bethel Street shooting identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond have identified a shooting victim who showed up at a hospital and later died of his injuries.

Officers were called to VCU Medical Center around 11:20 Tuesday morning after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken there in a private vehicle.

The man later identified as Jashod Edwards, 30, of Richmond later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives determined he was shot in the 2300 block of Bethel Street in Whitcomb Court before being taken to VCU Medical Center.

NBC12′s Brent Solomon was told that police got word that the person who pulled the trigger may have been hiding inside of an apartment at the scene. That’s why there was a massive police presence, including SWAT officers until about 4:15 p.m.

Roads surrounding the entrance were closed as police went looking for a potential suspect. Police have not said if they found the person they were looking for.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

