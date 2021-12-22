Man arrested in connection to Petersburg homicide

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that resulted in a man’s death.

On Dec. 19 at around 2:00 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of Medical Park Boulevard for the report of a man arriving there with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Fequon Stith was transferred to another area hospital where he later died of his injury.

On Dec. 21, Edward Spencer, 25, of Petersburg was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond.

