Man arrested for allegedly stealing items from several vehicles in residential neighborhood
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who allegedly stole numerous items from vehicles in a residential neighborhood.
On Dec. 20 around 5:22 a.m. deputies say they received a call for a suspicious man in the 5000 block of Mantilo Creek Drive. The caller stated they saw a man rifling through their vehicle in the driveway.
While canvassing the area, deputies noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway within walking distance of the neighborhood. Then, deputies saw a man matching the description the caller gave near the vehicle.
Damon Marville Winston, 21, of Glen Allen was found to be in possession of numerous stolen items. He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Two counts of petty larceny
- Vandalism
- Entering or setting in motion a vehicle
- Felony breaking & entering
Deputies say items were stolen from over 10 vehicles and a detached garage.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.