Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly stealing items from several vehicles in residential neighborhood

Damon Marville Winston
Damon Marville Winston(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who allegedly stole numerous items from vehicles in a residential neighborhood.

On Dec. 20 around 5:22 a.m. deputies say they received a call for a suspicious man in the 5000 block of Mantilo Creek Drive. The caller stated they saw a man rifling through their vehicle in the driveway.

While canvassing the area, deputies noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway within walking distance of the neighborhood. Then, deputies saw a man matching the description the caller gave near the vehicle.

Damon Marville Winston, 21, of Glen Allen was found to be in possession of numerous stolen items. He was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Two counts of petty larceny
  • Vandalism
  • Entering or setting in motion a vehicle
  • Felony breaking & entering

Deputies say items were stolen from over 10 vehicles and a detached garage.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Money
Virginia’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1
Firefighters battled a massive fire in Henrico County early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters battle massive fire in Henrico
1887 time capsule may have been found
LIVE: 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument being opened
A man barricaded himself inside a Powhatan County home on Monday evening, a source said.
Man in custody following barricade situation in Powhatan
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that ended with one striking the front porch of a...
Vehicle crashes into front porch of Richmond home

Latest News

1887 time capsule found at former Lee monument to be opened
1887 time capsule may have been found
LIVE: 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument being opened
A massive fire destroyed a home owned by a former Virginia governor early Wednesday morning.
Fire destroys home owned by former Virginia governor
Michael Playford, 19, is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a home with...
Hopewell man charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing shots at home