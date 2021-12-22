Man arrested for allegedly stealing items from several vehicles in residential neighborhood

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who allegedly stole numerous items from vehicles in a residential neighborhood.

On Dec. 20 around 5:22 a.m. deputies say they received a call for a suspicious man in the 5000 block of Mantilo Creek Drive. The caller stated they saw a man rifling through their vehicle in the driveway.

While canvassing the area, deputies noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway within walking distance of the neighborhood. Then, deputies saw a man matching the description the caller gave near the vehicle.

Damon Marville Winston, 21, of Glen Allen was found to be in possession of numerous stolen items. He was arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of petty larceny

Vandalism

Entering or setting in motion a vehicle

Felony breaking & entering

Deputies say items were stolen from over 10 vehicles and a detached garage.

