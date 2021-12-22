Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Kick off the new year with a hike at Virginia State Parks

All state parks offer free parking on January 1, 2022.
All state parks offer free parking on January 1, 2022.(Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR))
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for a healthy activity to start 2022, how about the great outdoors with a “first-day hike”?

You’re in luck! January 1 is First Day Hike.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) says you’ll be able to choose your own guided hike at one of the state parks or you can create your own.

All state parks offer free parking January 1 and visitors to each park will receive a commemorative water bottle sticker (while supplies last).

Virginia State Parks has many hikes and opportunities to choose from, or visit a park and create your own special First Day Hike. Here are a few ideas:

Sky Meadows State Park will open at 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day to support the sunrise celebration of various cultures. At 10 a.m., join a ranger at the Backcountry Trailhead for a guided hike.

Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield offers a special New Year’s Eve night hike to celebrate the countdown. The park also offers a variety of special hikes for different ages and capabilities throughout New Year’s Day.

Guided hikes are available every hour from 9 a.m. – noon at Natural Bridge State Park. The approximately 45-minute hike will lead you to great views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Join a ranger at Smith Mountain Lake State Park on a mile hike that is rated as easy. The hike includes a scavenger hunt to discover winter’s hidden secrets in nature.

At Clinch River State Park, a ranger will lead you on a 4-mile hike along the Clinch and to the ruins of a failed French settlement.

For a list of scheduled hikes and programs, www.virginiastateparks.gov/firstdayhikes

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Books, cloth envelope & coin found in Robert E. Lee monument time capsule
A massive fire destroyed a home owned by a former Virginia governor early Wednesday morning.
Fire destroys home owned by former Virginia governor
Money
Virginia’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1
The Kappa Sigma fraternity was suspended Monday after a video surfaced of its members singing a...
University suspends fraternity after racist video surfaces involving members
Eric Williams, Jr.
Henrico man arrested for allegedly killing his father

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000
Police search for suspects involved in theft of truck, guns
Unfinished marijuana legislation has hazy future with Virginia’s political shift in power
Just like Virginia’s out-going governor, the incoming one is promoting COVID-19 vaccines as...
Governor-Elect Youngkin promotes COVID-19 vaccine ahead of holidays, rising case counts
A dog, dubbed Charlie Stuart Xavier by RACC, was struck by a train Wednesday night and rushed...
RACC hoping for ‘Christmas miracle’ after dog gets hit by train
The Eastern Henrico Recreation Center was the site of the Richmond Henrico Health Districts’...
People wait for hours at final testing clinic in health district before holidays