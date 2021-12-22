Hopewell man charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing shots at home

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he shot several bullets at a home.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Prince George Drive the night of Dec. 10 after shots were fired into the home while people were inside. No one was injured.

On Dec. 21, police arrested Michael Playford, 19, in connection to the shooting. He faces the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Conspiring to commit murder in the first degree

Maliciously discharging a weapon

Felony eluding

Anyone with additional information on the shooting should call Crime Solvers at 733-2777.

