Hopewell man charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing shots at home


Michael Playford, 19, is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a home with people inside.(Prince George County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he shot several bullets at a home.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Prince George Drive the night of Dec. 10 after shots were fired into the home while people were inside. No one was injured.

On Dec. 21, police arrested Michael Playford, 19, in connection to the shooting. He faces the following charges:

  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Conspiring to commit murder in the first degree
  • Maliciously discharging a weapon
  • Felony eluding

Hart is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting should call Crime Solvers at 733-2777.

