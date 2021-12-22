Henrico man arrested for allegedly killing his father

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to his father’s death.

On Dec. 21, at around 10:34 a.m., deputies received a call for a man lying dead beside a roadway on Goose Hill Road. Once on scene, deputies found the man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as Eric Leon Williams, Sr., 52, of Henrico County.

Later that night, investigators in Caroline and Henrico Police arrested Eric Leon Williams, Jr., 31, of Henrico without incident.

Investigators say they found evidence in Eric Leon Williams, Jr’s., car related to the death of his father. Eric Leon Williams, Jr., has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Eric Leon Williams, Jr., is currently being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

Investigators believe the father and son were in a vehicle together, traveling through Caroline County when the murder occurred.

Deputies say the case will be tried in Caroline County courts.

